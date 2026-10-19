Firing on Tiger Shroff: Big catch! Who are Rehan alias Sukka, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan and a minor - 3 primary suspects

Rajasthan Police on Monday apprehended three primary suspects in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, intercepting them aboard a train in Kota as they allegedly attempted to flee to Nepal via Delhi.

The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Rehan alias Sukka from Sonipat in Haryana, 22-year-old Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, and a 17-year-old minor from Haryana, police said in an address to the media.

Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kota City Police acted on inputs from Mumbai Police to intercept the suspects travelling on the Pune–Jaipur Express.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who are the three suspects arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case? ⌵ Police identified them as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, from Sonipat; Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan, 22, from Begusarai; and a 17-year-old minor from Haryana. 2 Where and how were the Tiger Shroff firing suspects caught? ⌵ Rajasthan Police intercepted the three suspects aboard the Pune–Jaipur Express in Kota. A joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force and Kota City Police acted on information from Mumbai Police. 3 What roles are the three suspects accused of playing in the shooting? ⌵ Rehan and Hritik are suspected of being hired shooters. The minor is reportedly suspected of helping the other accused escape after the attack. 4 Was Tiger Shroff injured in the Juhu firing? ⌵ No. Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver and another person were injured when assailants opened fire at a vehicle associated with him in Mumbai’s Juhu area. 5 Did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim responsibility for the Tiger Shroff shooting? ⌵ A social media post and audio message reportedly claimed responsibility and linked the attack to the gang. Police had not verified the authenticity of the social media claim or audio clip.

“We received information this morning that the three primary suspects involved in the firing were travelling by train and were expected to arrive in Kota. Our team set a trap within 15 minutes and searched the entire train,” Gautam said.

The three suspects will be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation into their alleged roles in the shooting and the wider conspiracy.

Who are the three suspects? Rehan alias Sukka, 18, from Sonipat, Haryana Rehan is one of the two accused suspected of being hired shooters in the case.

According to an NDTV report citing his family, he dropped out of school after failing Class 9 and had previously been jailed in a case involving the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Rehan reportedly lived with his mother and aunt at his maternal uncle’s house. His maternal aunt, Afsana, told NDTV that he took up welding after his release from jail.

The report said Rehan had been estranged from his father for around 12 years and the family members had reportedly objected to his involvement in criminal activities and tried to dissuade him.

2. Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan, 22, from Begusarai, Bihar Hritik, also known as Roshan, is the second accused suspected of having been hired to carry out the shooting. Originally from Begusarai in Bihar, he has reportedly been living in Mumbai for several years.

According to reports, Hritik works as a Rapido rider and resides in Andheri West, Mumbai.

3. The 17-year-old minor from Haryana The third suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Sonipat, Haryana. He is reportedly suspected of helping the other accused escape after the attack.

Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt, driver injured in Juhu firing The firing reportedly took place around 7 pm on Sunday, when unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle associated with Tiger Shroff as he was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, but his driver sustained bullet wounds in the incident.

Also Read | Who is Anil Pandit? Man behind Tiger Shroff shooting case linked to Bishnoi

An alleged audio message and social media posts claiming responsibility also surfaced, reportedly linking the shooting to Anil Pandit, a US-based associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Maharashtra government assures action Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have assured that the incident will be taken seriously.