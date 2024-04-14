Mumbai police find bike after unknown men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s home

Mumbai police has found motorcycle after two unidentified motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on early Sunday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police has enhanced security around his residence and launched a search for the accused.

An empty shell has also been found from inside the residence of the actor, said the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's residence, his father Salim Khan said that there is nothing to worry, according to a report by CNN News18.

“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," CNN News18 quoted Salim Khan.

