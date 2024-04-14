Mumbai police find bike after unknown men opened fire outside Salman Khan’s home

Mumbai police has found motorcycle after two unidentified motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on early Sunday morning.
The police has enhanced security around his residence and launched a search for the accused.
An empty shell has also been found from inside the residence of the actor, said the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday.
Reacting to the gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's residence, his father Salim Khan said that there is nothing to worry, according to a report by CNN News18.
“There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," CNN News18 quoted Salim Khan.
