Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Delhi police interrogate 2 accused in Mumbai for three hours
Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Both the accused — Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal — were interrogated for about three hours in Mumbai.
Delhi crime branch officials interrogated two accused on Wednesday in connection with the case pertaining to the firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence. The interrogation took place in Mumbai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message