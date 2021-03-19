Firm base metal price outlook keeps prospects for Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc firm

Hindalco, being largely an integrated aluminium manufacturer, remains a key beneficiary from the upside in aluminum prices. It is also seeing gains driven by its US subsidiary Novelis performance. Hindustan Zinc Limited, with rising zinc, lead and silver production, sees significant benefits from firm metal prices. Nalco’s Alumina demand and realizations have improved significantly. However, Vedanta, having interests in multiple metals such as aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, silver, etc. in its basket is to benefit substantially. The rallying crude prices are aiding its outlook further. Not surprisingly, the company saw fresh 52-week highs recently and continues trading near them. However, stock prices are likely to be governed by progress on the company’s plans to delist the company and success of its recent open offer.

