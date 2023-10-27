‘Firms had ample time to follow DPDP rules’
Union minister for communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw also said domestic manufacturing firms are focusing on creating IP on design—which will be the “real” value addition for companies
Companies should not need more time than discussed to comply with the soon to be published rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, said Union minister for communications and information technology (IT), Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th India Mobile Congress, Vaishnaw also said domestic manufacturing firms are focusing on creating intellectual property (IP) on design—which will be the “real" value addition for companies.