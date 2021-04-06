Firms in services sector brace for more trouble amid curbs

Some cinema owners said they will continue to screen regional-language films and older titles to keep theatres running. Others, however, plan to shut properties for the time being. “We will have no new content this week onwards, so the only way we can cut down on housekeeping and electricity expenses is by keeping properties shut," said Amit Sharma, chief executive officer at Miraj Cinemas. The good thing is 25-30% of the company’s screens are in the south, Sharma added, which is likely to see regular content flow across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages in the coming weeks. Miraj hasn’t laid off any of its employees during the pandemic, but may ask them to take a salary cut if things get worse.

