Firms offer travel assistance to senior citizens for jabs, medical emergencies

NEW DELHI : A clutch of companies in the mobility and travel sector have announced special cab-hailing services, particularly for senior citizens who are looking to get vaccinated or need medical assistance.

MakeMyTrip Foundation has launched CoviRide (available on mobile web and desktop), an open community platform designed to help individuals, organizations and larger community to seek and provide transport related assistance. The platform connects users to various private vendors for paid services as well as volunteers who are willing to offer a free ride.

The services include ambulance for covid-19 infected patients, vaccination centre ride, drive through oxygen centres, to and from the hospital and for medical equipment transfer such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and medicines. Currently, the platform lists transport leads and sources in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Agra, and will be expanding reach to other cities shortly.

“Community networks have emerged as a lifeline during the pandemic as people stepped up to extend support, volunteer or offer services to communities they live in. To help meet essential travel and medical assistance needs during the pandemic, MakeMyTrip Foundation has launched CoviRide," read a statement from the foundation.

According to Sreedhar Prasad, internet business expert and former partner at KPMG, there is a huge opportunity for urgent short trip drives due to the ongoing pandemic. For instance, a 75-year-old single parent, whose children live abroad, has multiple requirements such as grocery, medicines and vaccination.

“For ride-hailing platforms, this is a huge opportunity to serve people who either don’t know driving or don’t have the strength to self-drive and are not familiar with technology. In such a case, travel is a big concern and it’s a service that everybody wants. Therefore, it is not just a noble cause but also carries a far-reaching value proposition for consumers," he noted.

Cab hailing platform Uber said it has committed to provide 25,000 free rides to facilitate the vaccination of vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly to and from the nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities across the country over the coming months.

“We will once again be partnering with HelpAge India dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly," said Uber India and added that riders across the country have already utilized more than 60,000 free rides to get vaccinated at authorized centres with 86% of these free rides have been utilized in Delhi-NCR.

Homegrown bike taxi platform Rapido has also announced free Rapido Auto rides to and from covid-19 vaccination centres for Delhi-NCR citizens.

“At Rapido, we want to emphasize on the importance of vaccination among the elderly and those above 45, in the face of the pandemic. We are offering 100% off on rides up to ₹50 to all citizens in Delhi-NCR eligible for vaccination in the current phase," said Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL), the third-party logistics (3PL) service provider specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility, has also announced the launch of free cab service for vaccination and urgent medical services for senior citizens living in selected areas of Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. A user with a valid Aadhaar Card can book the cab through a dedicated helpline number for each city.

“To support the government’s drive of vaccination, we have launched a free emergency cab service. The cabs are fully sanitized to ensure safety of the passengers," said the company.

Prasad said the companies need to have an assisted commerce mindset as many of their target consumers are not tech savvy. "So a call centre kind of service to facilitate bookings would be useful," he said and added, "brand building of companies by giving such service will be long-lasting as they will win consumer loyalty having helped them in a crisis."

