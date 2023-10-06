Hello User
Firms should disclose pending litigation when filing for bankruptcy, IBBI proposes

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The regulator said greater disclosures when filing for bankruptcy would speed up the process

IBBI said around half the ongoing liquidation cases have been underway for more than a year

New Delhi: Businesses seeking to wind up voluntarily under the bankruptcy code should have to reveal all pending litigation and regulatory assessments, and ensure that their financial obligations from these proceedings are provided for, bankruptcy regulator IBBI has proposed.

The idea is to cut the time required to process voluntary corporate exits by requiring greater disclosures when filing for bankruptcy. The proposal is part of a new set of regulations – the IBBI (Voluntary Liquidation Process) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 – for which the regulator has sought public feedback by 26 October.

IBBI said around half the ongoing liquidation cases have been underway for more than a year. The regulator said pending appeals regarding demands or penalties, refunds from statutory departments and other instances of litigation are the main causes of delays.

The directors of the entity initiating liquidation should disclose “pending proceedings or assessments before statutory authorities, and pending litigation," and ensure “sufficient provision has been made to meet the obligations arising, if any, on account of these pending matters," said the regulator.

“The proposed amendments would provide requisite clarification to the stakeholders with regard to the initiation of the (voluntary liquidation) process. The new disclosures shall ensure that both the liquidator and the corporate person are aware about the pending issues and the corporate person make necessary provisioning for the same," the regulator said in the discussion paper.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.