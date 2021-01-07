Firms to get perpetual freedom to hold key meetings via video mode

The central government is set to give companies “perpetual freedom" to hold important meetings—such as board meetings for clearing annual financial statements—by videoconference or other audiovisual means, said a government official.

At present, this facility introduced during the pandemic on 19 March last year is available only until 30 June 2021 after three extensions.

The move by the corporate affairs ministry means decision-making by audiovisual means is permissible for businesses even after the pandemic has been reined in.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

“Covid-19 has brought in permanent changes to the nature of work and of doing business. The idea now is to allow videoconferencing and other audiovisual means as a perpetual additional alternative even after covid-19," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Besides clearing financial statements by the board, the decisions that were allowed to be made by audiovisual means last March were: board of directors clearing reports of the board, issuing of prospectus and approving mergers, acquisitions and amalgamations.

Audit committees were also allowed to consider accounts of the company this way.

The ministry will amend the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, to give effect to this.

Recognition of audiovisual modes of decision-making has come as a big relief for companies hobbled by travel restrictions.

Physical meetings were earlier required for board resolutions given the need for a quorum and the impact these binding decisions have on stakeholders. The rules for audiovisual meetings specify that quorum has to be maintained throughout the meeting.

Directors participating in the meeting will have to confirm in the meeting that no other person is accessing the proceedings from their locations.

When voting is done, the chairperson of the board has to call the roll and record the vote. The minutes of the meeting have to be stored permanently.

This decision-making flexibility complements other steps taken last year to make life easier for companies. These include decriminalizing procedural lapses and the grant of freedom for overseas listing without first having to go public in India.

The ministry has a standing committee of independent experts, which continuously explores ways of reforming the Companies Act.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via