Firms to invest in acquiring skill, tech to fight cyberattacks

Cyberattacks were rampant through 2020 and, with more organizations considering switching to remote working permanently in 2021, security experts said cybercriminals will go after less secure systems outside corporate networks.

Kaspersky detected a 242% increase in brute force attacks on remote desktop protocols in 2020, compared to last year. Likewise, a Cisco survey shows that 73% of Indian firms witnessed 25% or more jump in cyber threats or alerts since the pandemic started.

However, security experts said the shift to remote working and the growing instances of cyberattacks generated awareness for cybersecurity as well. As per a Cisco survey in October, cybersecurity was listed as a top priority by 84% of Indian firms since the outbreak.

“The year has definitely seen a drastic increase in the number of cyberattacks all around the world, but it has also been crucial to increasing cybersecurity awareness and cyber maturity among people," said Dipesh Kaura, general manager, Kaspersky, South Asia.

With growing awareness, firms also increased spending on cybersecurity in 2020. Industry reports expect spending to grow further in 2021. For instance, Gartner said spending on cloud management and security services in India will grow by 31.2% in 2021 with the likely spending at $362 million. In 2020, it grew by 10%.

As per Barracuda Networks, a rapidly evolving email threat environment needs advanced inbound and outbound security that go beyond traditional gateway. Traditional tools are also falling short as attacks are getting sophisticated. CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, found that traditional anti-virus solutions failed to provide protection in 40% of cases.

“Holistic co-ordination and continued vigilance are key in detecting and stopping intrusions. Because of this, we’re seeing a key shift from one-off emergency engagements to continuous monitoring and response," said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services.

Hiring of cybersecurity professionals also grew in 2020. According to TeamLease Digital, a staffing firm, demand for end-point security talent in India grew by 30% in the last six months. A TeamLease survey showed that hiring is likely to grow in 2021 with cybersecurity professionals featuring among the top high volume roles and cybersecurity as top work skills. Jobs in cybersecurity will increase from 5% to 15% in 2021, noted a TeamLease report.

