The Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district administration has ordered to drain out stagnant water from cooler, pots, plastic utensils and other places to prevent the spread of dengue and viral fever, which has claimed over 50 lives so far.

As per the order by district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, officials of the municipal corporation and the health department also began a door-to-door survey on Saturday.

The steps have been taken to eliminate mosquitoes breeding in the stagnant waters and dismiss the chances of dengue spread.

Known for bangles and glassworks, Firozabad is around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from the capital city of Lucknow.

The district has been battling an outbreak of dengue and viral fever for the past two weeks that has claimed 50 lives, mostly of children, so far.

Officials interact with patients

The Uttar Pradesh government officials, including principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar, on Saturday reached the government medical college and interacted with patients of dengue and viral fever admitted in different wards.

Kumar also went to Salai primary health centre, and then to Abbas Nagar --- one of the affected areas --- from where he got 8-year-old Hashmi and 11-year-old Zeenat admitted to the medical college.

Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde also visited the medical college and the other affected areas.

Considering the gravity of the problem, a six-member team of the Union health ministry had arrived at the district to look into all aspects of the disease, additional director (health), Agra division A K Singh said on Friday.

The team also made people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district.

After this, Firozabad chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi told ANI: “They are experts in their field. They visit the affected areas and examine the reasons for the epidemic. After examining the causes, they give suggestions on how to curb the disease. This team has been working here for the last five days."

“We are cooperating with them and providing all possible assistance to the team. We are working together to bring the situation under control. For this, we have been telling people not to fill their coolers for one month," he added.

Some similar cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, officials added.

