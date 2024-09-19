First aid for heart attack: Cardiologist Deepak Krishnamurthy explains what to do | Watch

  • In the video series, Dr Krishnamurthy explained the critical aspects of recognising the heart attack, first aid for it, hospital selection, treatment of heart attack, and physical activity and medication after heart attack.

Renowned cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy has once again come up with explanatory videos on life-threatening emergency.
Cardiovascular diseases are among the most common diseases people reach out to doctors these days, especially in India. Be it due to hypertension, extreme work pressure, toxic work cultures, irregular dietary habits, insufficient sleep or anything else, cardiovascular issues always gain priority.

Known for being on social media for sharing frequent updates, renowned cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy – heads Bengaluru's Kauvery Hospital's Interventional Cardiology department – has once again come up with explanatory videos on life-threatening emergency.

In the video series, Dr Krishnamurthy explained the critical aspects of recognising the heart attack, first aid for it, hospital selection, treatment of heart attack, and physical activity and medication after heart attack.

He posted an update on his social media channel, followed by 10 explanatory videos, where he spoke in detail about the steps a person should take in case of a heart attack.

He wrote, “#HeartAttack is a dire life threatening emergency. One needs to be focussed and fast in seeking medical help in order to survive it. Any delay can lead to fatal outcomes.”

He also asked 10 questions related to heart attacks and then answered in chronological manner via each separate video. He added, "We will look at these aspects in a series of short videos:

1. How to recognize a heart attack?

2. What is the first aid?

3. Which hospital to go, how to go and why?

4. How will the heart attack be diagnosed?

5. What is the treatment of a heart attack?

6. Is angioplasty mandatory? Are there any alternatives?

7. What to expect once treatment starts?

8. When will one go home after getting treated for heart attack?

9. Lifestyle, diet, physical activity and medication after heart attack.

10. How will life be after surviving a heart attack?"

After the post, several people mentioned their queries to Dr Krishnamurthy, and he patiently answered them.

