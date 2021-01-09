OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First all-women AI cockpit crew to fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru
In 2018, the government had offered to sell its 76 per cent stake in Air India. (PTI)
In 2018, the government had offered to sell its 76 per cent stake in Air India. (PTI)

First all-women AI cockpit crew to fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 12:21 PM IST PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru

All-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru, a senior official of the airline said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Volunteers stand in a queue outside a vaccination unit during the dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine at a center in Mumbai.

New Covid strain: India's count of UK mutant virus cases rises to 90

1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Indian students make up 18% of the total number of international students in the US, second only to China.

'Continue online classes': China denies permission to Indian students from flying

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021, via video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda launches campaign to woo farmers in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda launches campaign to woo farmers in West Bengal

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

“All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco," Puri said on Twitter.

The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world.

“Air India's woman power flies high around the world," Puri said.

The inaugural flight AI176 will depart from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and it will land at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) on Monday. PTI DSP AQS AQS

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout