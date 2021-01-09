Subscribe
First all-women AI cockpit crew to fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru
First all-women AI cockpit crew to fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru

All-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru, a senior official of the airline said.

“All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco," Puri said on Twitter.

The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world.

“Air India's woman power flies high around the world," Puri said.

The inaugural flight AI176 will depart from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and it will land at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) on Monday. PTI DSP AQS AQS

