First batch of 5 Rafale jets takes off from France to join IAF fleet

To reach India, the Rafale aircraft will cover a distance of nearly 7,000 kms from France to India with air-to-air refuelling during the first leg of the ferry with dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force, the IAF said in a statement. The single stop en route will take place in the UAE. The jets will be flying slower speeds to keep pace with the tanker and will make detours to ensure they don’t fly through hostile air space. The overnight halt in the UAE is to ensure that the pilots get some rest as well, a person familiar with the matter said.