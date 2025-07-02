First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sets off from Jammu. ‘No threats can deter spirit of devotees,’ says L-G

The first group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departed from Jammu, undeterred by recent violence. With heavy security measures in place, L-G Manoj Sinha emphasised the unwavering spirit of devotees and the significance of this year's pilgrimage, promising a historic journey for thousands.

Updated2 Jul 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Jammu, July 1 (ANI): Pilgrims in a jubilant mood after registering themselves for the Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Jammu, July 1 (ANI): Pilgrims in a jubilant mood after registering themselves for the Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Aman Sharma)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu on July 2.

The first batch of pilgrims set off from Lakhanpur to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu amid tight security arrangements, marking the official start of the Amarnath Yatra 2025.

Also Read | Modi says Amarnath Yatra to start on 3 July, hails India's social sector schemes

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the primary base camp for pilgrims from across the country before they proceed to the cave shrine of Amarnath nestled in the majestic Himalayas of South Kashmir.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine will commence on July 3 from the Valley via the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14 kilometres but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

As many as 3,31,000 devotees have registered for this year's yatra so far, according to officials. On-the-spot registration of devotees arriving here for the pilgrimage has also started.

The officials said the devotees will be ferried to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal amid heavy security escort, traffic restrictions, and area domination along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from July 2 to August 9, with daily advisories issued to minimise inconvenience, a traffic officer said, adding that cut-off timings have been fixed for each sector on the highway, which is monitored through CCTVs.

The LG, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), reviewed the security and other arrangements for the yatra at a high-level meeting, the officials said.

The annual Amaranth Yatra assumes significance this time since it is coming about two months after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22 at the famed hill station in South Kashmir. The Yatra passes through Pahalgam too. 

Also Read | Pahalgam attack crushed Kashmir tourism. Amarnath Yatra could be a new start.

The eyes of the world are on this Amarnath Yatra, and no threats can deter the spirit of people undertaking the pilgrimage, Sinha said on Tuesday.

Attending the 'Tawi Aarti' at the Tawi Riverfront in Jammu, he asserted that this year's Amarnath Yatra will be even more historic than the previous ones, and for him, it was an opportunity to restore the ancient glory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The world's eyes are on this Yatra. The devotees' resolve is unshakeable; no threats can deter their spirit. With the cooperation and support of everyone, this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” he said.

The entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Ji, Sinha said. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are ready to welcome the devotees of Baba Barfani from across the country. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with health, happiness, and harmony,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The Amarnath Yatra is crucial for spiritual rejuvenation, especially after recent security incidents.
  • Heavy security measures and traffic restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
  • The event represents resilience and the unshakeable faith of devotees in the face of adversity.

