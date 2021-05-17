First batch of covid-19 therapy drug 2-DG handed over to health minister

NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over to health minister Harsh Vardhan the first batch of the covid-19 therapy drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) that reduces supplemental oxygen dependence and helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients.

A second batch of the drug was handed over to Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and a third consignment to Lt Gen. Sunil Kant of Armed Forces Medical Services(AFMS).

More will be handed over to different hospitals across the country for emergency use, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The anti-covid drug has been developed by the Indian Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) which is a lab of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with the Hyderabad based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

Speaking on the occasion, Singh described the drug as a “new ray of hope in these challenging times", the statement said. The medicine will play a crucial role in winning the fight against covid-19 in India, he said.

“The development and production of the drug is a shining example of public-private sector partnership to help the nation in these challenging times," the minister said.

India is battling a devastating second wave of covid-19 infections across the country, with hospitals reporting shortages of oxygen supplies and essential life-saving drugs as well as overflowing intensive care units. The situation has eased somewhat in recent days but the case numbers are still very high in the country. India had to go for emergency imports of oxygen-related equipment, including concentrators, and oxygen generating plants from abroad to rush liquid medical oxygen to areas in demand such as the Indian capital.

Singh said the government was “continuously monitoring the situation and taking effective steps to meet the requirement of oxygen supply, medicines and intensive care beds in hospitals across the country. He pointed out that the oxygen supply in the country has been substantially increased to more than 9,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) per day from around 4,700MT at the start of May. The minister also commended DRDO for setting up medical oxygen plants at various hospitals across the country under PM Cares Fund, besides constructing covid hospitals, with intensive care arrangement, oxygen and ventilators, in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gandhinagar. Work was in progress to set up similar hospitals in Haldwani, Rishikesh, Jammu and Srinagar, the minister added.

