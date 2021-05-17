First batch of covid-19 therapy drug 2-DG handed over to health minister

Singh said the government was “continuously monitoring the situation and taking effective steps to meet the requirement of oxygen supply, medicines and intensive care beds in hospitals across the country. He pointed out that the oxygen supply in the country has been substantially increased to more than 9,500 Metric Tonnes (MT) per day from around 4,700MT at the start of May. The minister also commended DRDO for setting up medical oxygen plants at various hospitals across the country under PM Cares Fund, besides constructing covid hospitals, with intensive care arrangement, oxygen and ventilators, in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gandhinagar. Work was in progress to set up similar hospitals in Haldwani, Rishikesh, Jammu and Srinagar, the minister added.