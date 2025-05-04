First batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K leave for Mecca today: From key dates to dress code — All you need to know

The first batch of Hajj 2025 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir is ready to depart for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, May 4. According to reports, 178 pilgrims are set to begin their sacred journey from Srinagar International Airport, marking the start of this year’s Hajj season from the region.

The 178 pilgrims include 96 men and 82 women, DD News reported.

When is Hajj 2025? Hajj takes place between the 8th-13th of Dhul Hijjah each year. This year, Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025, as per the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Hajj concludes with Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice', the second of the two main festivals in Islam.

The Hajj pilgrimage takes place during the 12th Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah or Zil-hajj, specifically from the 8th to the 12th of that month.

Where does it take place in Saudi Arabia? Hajj is performed in Makkah, present-day Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage involves a series of rites and rituals at various locations near Makkah.

The key locations include:

1. The city of Makkah

2. The tent settlement of Mina

3. Mount Arafah

4. Muzdalifah

What is Hajj 2025 dress code for men and women? During Hajj, Muslim men wear a special outfit called the Ihram. It is made up of two plain white cloths. One part is wrapped around the waist (izar) and the other over the shoulder (rida). They cannot wear underwear, socks or stitched clothes, and their heads must stay uncovered.

For women, Ihram doesn’t need a special garment. They can wear any modest, loose-fitting clothes that cover the full body, except the face and hands. Simple outfits like long dresses, tunics with pants or abayas are fine. Shoes must cover the whole foot, and women should carry scarves or shawls to cover their heads and shoulders.

'Mahram' This year's Hajj marks not just a spiritual milestone for pilgrims, but also a significant moment of empowerment and inclusion for women travelling without a “Mahram” under new policies, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 620 deputationists (266 administrative and 354 medical) have been selected this year to assist CGI Jeddah in effective Haj management in Saudi Arabia, to serve Indian Haj pilgrims.

Hajj 2025: Fine for violations A fine of up to Saudi Riyals 100,000 (INR 22,68,536) will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for an individual who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or who has entered or stayed in Mecca city and the holy sites during the specified period. Here is the list of penalties announced by the government.

'Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims to miss out on Hajj 2025' Only 23,620 private Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will be able to perform this year's pilgrimage, leaving over 67,000 others unable to participate, with only a day remaining before the first flight departs, ARY News reported.