NEW DELHI: The first batch of Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine was delivered in Hyderabad on Saturday as India battles a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections.

Russian Ambassador to India Nickolay Kudashev made the announcement in New Delhi. It came on a day India started the process of vaccinating all citizens above 18 years of age against covid-19. India has so far offered two vaccines to its people — the Oxford AstraZeneca developed Covishield and the indigenous Covaxin.

“As Russia and India continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the #COVID19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government’s endeavors to mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives," Kudashev said.

“The efficacy of the Sputnik V in among the highest in the world, and this vaccine will also be effective against new strains of COVID-19," he said, adding that “its local production is about to start soon and is planned to be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year."

“Look forward to further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India to stop the pandemic!" Kudashev added.

Over the past 24 hours, India reported a whopping 400,000 new infections, a fresh global record. The number of daily deaths topped 3,500. India's caseload is now inchitowards the 20-million mark.

