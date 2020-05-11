BENGALURU: Around 320 people from Karnataka, who were stranded in foreign countries, landed at Bengaluru International Airport early Monday.

The flight came from London via Delhi, said a police officer at Bengaluru airport.

The flight landed in Bengaluru a day after Karnataka recorded its highest single day increase in covid-19 cases. A total of 54 people tested positive on Sunday, taking the total to 847 cases in the state.

The passengers who landed on Monday are a part of the around 10,823 people stranded in various parts of the world due to the covid-19 health crisis and are being repatriated by special planes sent by India.

Authorities will take samples of all passengers who will be later sent to designated hotels and covid-19 care centers where they will be quarantined.

Even asymptomatic passengers will be quarantined and will have to undergo covid-19 tests on day one and the seventh day, according to the state health department. Around 76% of all covid-19 cases in Karnataka were asymptomatic.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday held a meeting with ministers and officials to discuss the preparedness to quarantine those coming into the state from other countries and states.

Migrant workers returning from other states will not be allowed to go to their villages immediately, the government decided on Sunday.

"They must be tested for covid 19, even if they were tested in other states," according to a statement by the chief minister's office.

The government said it will reimburse train fare for those who return from other states. It has decided not to bring back bodies of people who had died outside the state. "Their last rites shall be performed, wherever they are," the CMO said .

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated