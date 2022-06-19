First batch training of Agniveers to start from 30 Dec, says military: 10 points

First batch training of Agniveers to start from 30 Dec, says military: 10 points2 min read . 03:18 PM IST
Amidst protests against the Agnipath scheme in various parts of the country, the top brass of the three services is addressing a press conference on Sunday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting earlier today on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. The meeting was attended by the Tri-services chiefs in attendance. It has been learnt that the meeting focused on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme.
Here are the top 10 developments
- The Indian Army's Adjutant General Lieutenant General Bansi Ponappa, the Navy's Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and the Air Force's Personnel in-charge Air Marshal Suraj Jha is briefing on the Agnipath scheme.
- IAF to start registration process under Agnipath scheme on June 24. Online exam process to start July 24.
- Service conditions of 'Agniveers' will be on par with regular soldiers, says Defence Ministry.
- Air Marshal SK Jha said that Agniveer batch number 1 registration process to start from June 24 and from July 24, phase 1 online examination process would start. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.
- Rising age factor of armed forces worrisome; even Kargil review committee talked about it: Official on Agnipath scheme
- Around 17,600 personnel take premature retirement annually; it's not that exit will take place only under Agnipath scheme
- In a significant move, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced an important decision to reserve 10 per cent vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.
- In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs decides to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers."
"The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruiting in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit," the MHA added.
- It is pertinent to note that, upon completion of their four years tenure, Agniveers will be getting selection priorities under CAPF's all the seven different security forces comprising Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Forces (BSF), Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
- Earlier, in a welcome move, the government had announced a change in recruiting 'Agniveers', increasing the maximum entry age from 21 years to 23 years by giving two years of relaxation as a one-time waiver. Granting a one-time waiver, the Union government declared that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.
- Issuing an official statement on Agnipath Scheme, the Ministry of Defence mentioned that the one-time waiver in the upper age limit has been granted as recruitment during the two years had not been possible.
