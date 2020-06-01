First Bell: Kerala students return to schools in virtual classes

ERNAKULAM: School students in Kerala returned to their classes on Monday, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, albeit virtually.

The usual bustle on the premises was missing, but students of schools in Kerala's Kanjikkuzhi in Alappuzha district returned to their classes through computers and mobile phones, marking the start of the academic year. For the 73 students, who do not have android phones, local panchayat bought them one each. In the neighbouring Vellukkara in Thrissur district, a big screen was set up in a local library for students who do not have access to internet.

Under the project -- 'First Bell' -- classes will be streamed on a free, public-run television channel available on cable networks, direct-to-home services and over the internet. Subjects for Class 1 to Class 12, will be made available in half-an-hour videos, telecast between 8.30 and and 5 pm in a staggered manner during the day, as per a widely publicised schedule.

The central government has said schools and colleges can only reopen after taking stock of the health situation on 1 July.

The start of classes in Kerala is on a trial basis, said the state government. The classes will be re-telecast in the same order on 8 June. The state expects to track and reach out to those who lack IT infrastructure to access virtual classes.

"This one week is a trial. We will assess the shortcomings in this duration. When you introduce something first in history, you won't have a perfect system. We are not expecting a perfect system," Kerala's education minister C Raveendranath told reporters on Monday.

The government will take feedback from all stakeholders. "Every school, teacher and parent's bodies, councillors, local government authorities, have been asked to trace students who missed classes and the equipment they lack. The correction mechanism will be a people's movement," he said.

"We expect the coronavirus crisis to continue for the next two months or so, as long as people keep coming to Kerala from other states and countries. There is no way to restart classes other than going online," Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac said in a Facebook post.

As many as 1.3 lakh laptops, 7,000 projectors and 4,545 televisions will be distributed among people who do not have access to the classes, said Anwar Sadath, Chief Executive Office of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the government agency tasked to implement the initiative.

Despite such efforts, several students missed out on their classes on Monday. Nearly a dozen students from various districts who spoke to Manorama News, a regional news channel, from their tribal settlement in remote Pooyamkutty region in Idukki district, said nobody had inquired if they have the access to classes. Students in this area neither have phone and television nor have teachers called them to check about their access to such classes, they claimed.

