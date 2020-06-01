First Bell: Kerala students return to schools in virtual classes

The usual bustle on the premises was missing, but students of schools in Kerala's Kanjikkuzhi in Alappuzha district returned to their classes through computers and mobile phones, marking the start of the academic year. For the 73 students, who do not have android phones, local panchayat bought them one each. In the neighbouring Vellukkara in Thrissur district, a big screen was set up in a local library for students who do not have access to internet.