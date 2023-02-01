Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'First Budget in Amrit Kal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2023

'First Budget in Amrit Kal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2023

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament.

  • ‘This is the first Budget of Amrit Kaal,’ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening remarks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. This is Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation since 2019.

"This is the first Budget of Amrit Kaal," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening remarks, referring to the Modi government's "New India" mantra.

 Catch all the Budget News Live Updates here

"The Indian economy is on the right track and heading towards a bright future," she said in her Budget 2023 speech.

