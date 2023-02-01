'First Budget in Amrit Kal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2023

'First Budget in Amrit Kal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 20231 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- ‘This is the first Budget of Amrit Kaal,’ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening remarks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. This is Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation since 2019.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. This is Sitharaman's fifth Budget presentation since 2019.
"This is the first Budget of Amrit Kaal," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening remarks, referring to the Modi government's "New India" mantra.
"This is the first Budget of Amrit Kaal," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening remarks, referring to the Modi government's "New India" mantra.
Catch all the Budget News Live Updates here
Catch all the Budget News Live Updates here
"The Indian economy is on the right track and heading towards a bright future," she said in her Budget 2023 speech.
"The Indian economy is on the right track and heading towards a bright future," she said in her Budget 2023 speech.