Today, Gorakhpur became the new entrant to the list of districts in Uttar Pradesh recording coronavirus positive cases. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Gorakhpur, the first case of the virus in the district, officials said.

Principal of the BRD Medical College, Ganesh Kumar, said the man belonging to Hata Buzurg village was brought to the hospital on Sunday with breathing issues and chest pain.

The man was sent to an isolation ward and was tested for coronavirus. Reports on Sunday night confirmed that he was suffering from the virus, Kumar said.

As per reports, the man had returned on Sunday from Delhi where he was admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of diabetes and blood pressure.

"Family members and those who came in contact of the man will be quarantined. The entire area in sealed and sanitised," Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar said.

Earlier, a three-month-old boy who had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gorakhpur was on Sunday discharged from the facility, officials said.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh to 1,868. Among the total people infected as on date, 289 have recovered and 29 have died, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 1,868 cases, Uttar Pradesh is at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Agra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 241 confirmed infections, followed by Lucknow(167), Gautam Buddha Nagar (98), Meerut (75), Saharanpur (72).

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak.





