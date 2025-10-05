First commercial coal mine in Arunachal Pradesh to be launched on Monday - Details here

Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness the launch of its first-ever commercial coal mine at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block in Changlang district on October 6, 2025.

Advertisement

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy will lead the inauguration ceremony by performing the Bhoomi Poojan, after which the mining lease will be officially handed over. He will then flag off the machinery of Coal Projects Private Limited (CPPL) to the coal site and plant 100 trees as part of the ministry’s green initiative.

All about the project The Namchik-Namphuk block which holds reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was initially allocated in 2003 but faced long delays and stoppages due to various operational challenges, according to a Coal Ministry statement.

It was revived through a transparent auction process in 2022, which opened the doors for private sector participation in Arunachal’s mining sector. This marks the beginning of Arunachal Pradesh's coal journey, which is currently positioned as the world's second-largest coal producer, the statement said.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, this initiative carries forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of EAST – Empower, Act, Strengthen, Transform – a guiding philosophy for every initiative in the Northeast.

What does this launch mean for the state? The coal mine is expected to generate over ₹100 crore annually as revenue for the state, along with creating jobs for the state's youth.

The launch also marks an end to illegal mining, exploitation and wastage of state resources, which in turn is expected to establish transparency and accountability in the management of the state’s natural resources.

The government has also announced that it will be auctioning two critical mineral blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and five such blocks in Assam, underlining the region’s growing role in India’s technological and strategic mineral landscape.

Advertisement

Officials have been instructed to ensure speedy operationalisation of the mines, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of promoting “local resources, local jobs, and local strength.”