New Delhi: In a major boost to agricultural exports from Uttarakhand, the first consignment of vegetables, sourced from farmers of Haridwar, was exported to Dubai, UAE on Monday.

The export of vegetables, including curry leaf, okra, pear, and bitter gourd, comes after a consignment of millets was exported to Denmark in May, 2021 from Uttarakhand. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with Uttarakhand Agriculture Produce Marketing Board (UKAPMB) & Just Organik, an exporter, sourced and processed ragi (finger millet), and jhingora (barnyard millet) from farmers in Uttarakhand.

The state government has been supporting organic farming and UKAPMB, through a unique initiative, has been supporting thousands of farmers for organic certification. These farmers produce mainly millets such as ragi, barnyard millet, amaranthus etc.

APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring Uttarakhand on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India. APEDA is planning to provide financial assistance for setting up a packhouse in Uttarakhand which would fulfil the mandatory requirement or infrastructure for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to the international market.

“APEDA would continue to focus on the Uttarakhand region both in terms of capacity building, quality upgradation, and infrastructure development by linking buyers to farmers through strengthening the entire supply chain of agricultural produce," a commerce ministry statement said.

In 2020-21, India exported fruits and vegetables valued at ₹11,019 crore compared to ₹10,114 crore worth of exports in 2019-20, which is an increase of close to 9%. APEDA undertakes market promotion activities for export of food products, market intelligence for making informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building and high-quality packaging.

India broke into the top 10 list of agricultural produce exporters in 2019 with a sizeable share in the export of rice, cotton, soya beans and meat, according to a World Trade Organization (WTO) report on the trends in world agricultural trade in the past 25 years. India replaced New Zealand as the 9th largest exporter of agri-produce with a 3.1% share in global agri-exports.

