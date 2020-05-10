First coronavirus patient to receive plasma therapy in UP dies of heart attack

Dashing hopes of plasma therapy being a cure to treat coronavirus patients, the first patient to receive the experimental treatment in Uttar Pradesh died following a heart attack on Saturday. The patient, a 58-year-old doctor, was admitted at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The disappointing news comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) received approval for the second phase of the multi-centre clinical trial of plasma therapy.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for treating COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma, a blood component, from a cured patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to fight the virus. This therapy uses the antibodies from the blood of a cured patient to treat another critical patient.

The Union health ministry had advised against considering the therapy to be regular treatment for conronavirus, adding it should be used for research and trial purposes till there is a robust scientific evidence to support its efficacy.

The Lucknow doctor, who was on ventilator since the last 14 days, and his wife were earlier admitted after they tested positive for COVID-19.

As per KGMU administration, after plasma therapy, the doctor's lungs had improved, but he later developed urinary tract infection and was treated for that. Two reports of his samples came out as negative for COVID-19, it added.

The administration further informed that the report of the doctor's wife has also come out to be negative and she will be discharged soon.

