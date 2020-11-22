Home >News >India >First COVID-19 death among SC staffers as admin branch member dies
The apex court has been hearing matters through video conferencing since March 23
The apex court has been hearing matters through video conferencing since March 23

First COVID-19 death among SC staffers as admin branch member dies

1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2020, 09:33 PM IST PTI

  • The apex court registry has been functioning with a reduced number of staff due to various reasons including the lack of adequate public transport facilities
  • Till August 19, about 125 Registry staff and their immediate family members had got infected with the virus

A Supreme Court administration branch member has died due to the novel coronavirus, an official said Sunday, confirming the first COVID-19 death among the country’s top court staffers.

The apex court has been hearing matters through video conferencing since March 23, two days before a national lockdown was imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

An apex court official said that Rajendra Rawat, who died on Saturday, was with the SC’s administration department and had tested positive for COVID-19 five days back.

Rawat, who was around 50, is survived by his spouse and three children, he said.

Till August 19, about 125 Registry staff and their immediate family members had got infected with the virus.

The apex court registry has been functioning with a reduced number of staff due to various reasons including the lack of adequate public transport facilities.

The top court has been taking sanitisation measures and other COVID-19 protocols as preventive steps.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy, who has spent almost two years in jail, has been on parole since 6 May last year. Photo: Reuters

SEBI demands $8.4 bn from Subroto Roy's Sahara in Supreme Court petition

2 min read . 19 Nov 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout