Home >News >India >First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh
A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday
A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday

First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 07:46 AM IST Staff Writer

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of 17 lakh.

A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday, on the occasion of Gopashtami.

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of 17 lakh.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gopashtami, we have inaugurated the first hospital for cows in the Northeast. The hospital will provide services in 30 km radius," Nirmal Bediya, manager of Shree Gopal Gaushal told ANI.

There are 368 cows in the shelter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout