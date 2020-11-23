Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh
A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday

First cow hospital of Northeast inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh

1 min read . 07:46 AM IST Staff Writer

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of 17 lakh.

A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday, on the occasion of Gopashtami.

A cow shelter in Assam's Dibrugarh inaugurated Northeast's first-ever cow hospital on Sunday, on the occasion of Gopashtami.

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of 17 lakh.

The hospital, Surbhi Aarogyashala, is set up by Shree Gopal Gaushala at a cost of 17 lakh.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"On the auspicious occasion of Gopashtami, we have inaugurated the first hospital for cows in the Northeast. The hospital will provide services in 30 km radius," Nirmal Bediya, manager of Shree Gopal Gaushal told ANI.

There are 368 cows in the shelter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.