First direct flight operations flagged off from Kalaburagi to Hindon

Situated at a distance of less than 30 km from New Delhi, Hindon airport belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the land was handed over to AAI for development of new civil enclave. IAF granted necessary permissions for the usage of airbase for civilian flights under UDAN scheme. Similarly, Kalaburagi airport, which is at a distance of 13.8 kms from the Kalaburagi city, too has been operationalized under UDAN to boost the aerial connectivity of Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country. Kalaburagi which is known for its culture and is a gateway for tourist destinations including Buddha Vihar, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and, Gulbarga Fort is now connected with New Delhi, the capital of India with direct flights for the first time. This will act as a catalyst to boost the trade and tourism of the region, government said.