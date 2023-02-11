First Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting concludes on a positive note in Bengaluru
The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting concluded with some key conclusions on issues like land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity,etc
The first G20 environment and climate sustainability working Group (ECSWG) meeting concluded on a positive note on Saturday in Bengaluru, with all G20 countries expressing interest and commitment to working constructively towards the three priority areas of arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity, promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy, and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy, according to a statement released by the ministry of environment.
