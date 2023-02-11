The first G20 environment and climate sustainability working Group (ECSWG) meeting concluded on a positive note on Saturday in Bengaluru, with all G20 countries expressing interest and commitment to working constructively towards the three priority areas of arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity, promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue economy, and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy, according to a statement released by the ministry of environment.

The first meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) marks the start of productive conversations for a sustainable future amongst G20 countries, led by India’s G20 presidency, the statement said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, hosted the three-day ECSWG meeting from 9-11 February, 2023.

The meeting began with a side event centered around sharing of best practices for ecosystem restoration of forest fire and mining affected areas followed by a visit to the Bannerghatta National Park and Kalkere Arboretum to showcase the forest ecosystems of Karnataka, ecosystem restoration and ecotourism models, as well as wildlife protection.

According to the ministry, the second day began with an introductory address by Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The first half of the second day’s sessions focused on techniques for restoring land-based ecosystems damaged by anthropogenic causes and improving the Global Biodiversity Framework, the statement said.

In the second part, discussions focused on the development of circular economies in a variety of sectors, including steel and biowaste, as well as the role of expanded producer responsibility in the development of a circular economy.

The idea of a G20 industry coalition for resource efficiency and circular economy was also tabled.

According to the ministry, a cultural event was organized in the evening to showcase the rich cultural