First evacuation flight for Indians to reach Israel today: foreign ministry

The first evacuation flight for Indian citizens in Israel under the aegis of Operation Ajay will reach the West Asian country later on Thursday, said Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. He added that the flight was expected to pick up 230 passengers and return to India on Friday morning.