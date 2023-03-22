First Female Leader at Engineers India, Vartika Shukla Plots Big Change4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Eighteen months after becoming head of Engineers India Ltd., the state-owned firm that built most of the country’s oil refineries, Vartika Shukla says its transformation is gathering pace.
Eighteen months after becoming head of Engineers India Ltd., the state-owned firm that built most of the country’s oil refineries, Vartika Shukla says its transformation is gathering pace.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×