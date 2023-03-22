First Female Leader at Engineers India, Vartika Shukla Plots Big Change

EIL was founded in 1965 and is 51% owned by the Indian government. The company has played a key role in building 180 million tons of India’s 251 million tons of domestic refining capacity, Shukla said. It also carries out projects in sensitive sectors of the country’s economy, such as defense and nuclear, and has operations overseas. It’s developing a refinery and petrochemicals complex in Nigeria, and also constructing a refinery in Mongolia.