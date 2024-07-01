An FIR under Section 285 of the BNS, has been registered against a street vendor for obstruction under the foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station.

The first criminal report under India's new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from today, July 1, has been registered at the Kamla Market police station in Delhi, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

