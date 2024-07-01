Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  First case under new penal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered in Delhi against street vendor
BREAKING NEWS

First case under new penal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered in Delhi against street vendor

Livemint

An FIR under Section 285 of the BNS, has been registered against a street vendor for obstruction under the foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station.

Mint Image

The first criminal report under India's new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from today, July 1, has been registered at the Kamla Market police station in Delhi, ANI reported.

An FIR under Section 285 of the BNS, has been registered against a street vendor for obstruction under the foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.