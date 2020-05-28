First flight, brush with fame, generous boss: How 10 migrants came home

For the workers, they had never dreamed they would get on a plane. Naveen Ram, one of the 10 workers said people at the Delhi airport were staring at them when they entered carrying jute bags and wearing slippers. "We were not well-dressed like others. We didn't know what we should do next after entering the airport because it was our first experience of travelling in a plane. We took the help of an airline official," the 27-year-old said.