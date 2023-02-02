Home / News / India /  First G20 Employment Working Group meet under India’s presidency begins in Jodhpur
First G20 Employment Working Group meet under India’s presidency begins in Jodhpur

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 06:02 PM IST Livemint
First G20 Employment Working Group meet under India’s presidency begins in Jodhpur (Photo: @g20org)

Discussion focused on global trends on skill shortages, surpluses and mismatches and deliberated on the means to plug these skills deficits, development of a collaborative road map for global skills and qualifications harmonisation.

New Delhi: A panel discussion with focus on developing collaborative road map for global skills was organised on Thursday as part of the first Employment Working Group meeting under India’s G20 presidency, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement. The meeting is being held at Jodhpur from 2-4 February.

The discussion was chaired and moderated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The diverse perspectives and expertise of the panelists provided an overview of the current state of skills and qualifications harmonization efforts and led to an engaging discussion on a need to capture and harmonize skill taxonomies at a more granular level," the ministry said.

The discussions provided fruitful insights on the need for advancing skills and qualifications sector and creating a more harmonized and inclusive global skills landscape.

The chair summed up the recommendations by the panel by emphasising on the need to have international dialogue and cooperation on skills harmonisation and bilateral/multi-lateral partnerships on mutual recognition on skills and certifications.

Delegates from the G20 countries, guest countries, international and national organisations and other prominent international and national experts attended the discussion.

Officers from several central and state government agencies, representatives from industry bodies, academia and Chair of Labour-20 Engagement Group also participated.

