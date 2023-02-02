First G20 Employment Working Group meet under India’s presidency begins in Jodhpur
Discussion focused on global trends on skill shortages, surpluses and mismatches and deliberated on the means to plug these skills deficits, development of a collaborative road map for global skills and qualifications harmonisation.
New Delhi: A panel discussion with focus on developing collaborative road map for global skills was organised on Thursday as part of the first Employment Working Group meeting under India’s G20 presidency, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement. The meeting is being held at Jodhpur from 2-4 February.
