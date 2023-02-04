First G20 Employment Working Group meet under India’s Presidency concludes
Solutions to present day labour and employment challenges must be inclusive, sustainable and equitable for all
New Delhi: The first meeting of G-20 Employment Working Group concluded in Jodhpur on Saturday, with member countries showing interest and commitment to constructively work towards the objective of the three priority areas of - addressing global skills gaps, gig & platform economy & social protection, and sustainable financing of social security set by the Indian presidency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×