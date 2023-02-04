First G20 energy transition working group meeting to commence on 5 Feb in Bengaluru
- The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries and nine special invitee guest countries
The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) Meeting under India’s Presidency will begin in Bengaluru from 5 February, the Ministry of Power said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×