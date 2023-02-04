The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) Meeting under India’s Presidency will begin in Bengaluru from 5 February, the Ministry of Power said.

The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries and nine special invitee guest countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain. Karnataka will extend support and coordination for the meeting.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will deliver keynote address of the three-day event. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will give special address.

The first ETWG meeting will focus on six priority areas — Energy transition through addressing technology gaps, Low-cost financing for energy transition, Energy security and diversified supply chains, Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, Fuels for Future (3F), and Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway.

The Energy Transitions Working Group while retaining focus on achieving energy transition, will emphasize on addressing technology gaps and financing to ensure that it is delivered across countries in a time-bound and affordable manner without compromising the energy needs of the communities.

The expected outcomes of the deliberations would include agreement to advance cooperation initiatives under Research and Development-20 roadmap for channelizing adequate low-cost international finance towards deployment of critical technologies, declaration on collective efforts to ensure energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources, roadmap for doubling global rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, action plan for enhancing and promoting bio-energy cooperation, and recommendations on global best practices for supporting Just, Affordable, and Inclusive energy transitions.

On the sidelines, a high-level international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)’ has been organized. The seminar will focus on highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilization, and storage, considered vital for achieving net-zero targets.

As part of the first ETWG Meeting, delegates will also visit Infosys Green Building Campus and Pavagada Solar Park to see first-hand India’s push towards renewable sector and efforts to mitigate climate change.