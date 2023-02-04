The expected outcomes of the deliberations would include agreement to advance cooperation initiatives under Research and Development-20 roadmap for channelizing adequate low-cost international finance towards deployment of critical technologies, declaration on collective efforts to ensure energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources, roadmap for doubling global rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, action plan for enhancing and promoting bio-energy cooperation, and recommendations on global best practices for supporting Just, Affordable, and Inclusive energy transitions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}