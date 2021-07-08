OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First govt-run school in India to be part of satellite launch. Check details

A government high school in Karnataka's Malleshwaram is set to become the first state-run school in the country to be part of the programme to launch a satellite.

The students of the Malleshwaram school will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, state's Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Usually, engineering college students are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO," Narayan, who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, said.

"The students of the school in Malleshwaram will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, which will be held next year," Narayan added.

According to Narayan, government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education.

On the vaccination drive that is underway for students in higher education institutions, the DCM, who hold higher education portfolios, said 65% of students in government and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout