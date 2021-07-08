A government high school in Karnataka's Malleshwaram is set to become the first state-run school in the country to be part of the programme to launch a satellite.

The students of the Malleshwaram school will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, state's Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

"Usually, engineering college students are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO," Narayan, who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, said.

According to Narayan, government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education.

On the vaccination drive that is underway for students in higher education institutions, the DCM, who hold higher education portfolios, said 65% of students in government and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

