Home >News >India >First govt-run school in India to be part of satellite launch. Check details

First govt-run school in India to be part of satellite launch. Check details

According to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The students will be launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, which will be held next year

A government high school in Karnataka's Malleshwaram is set to become the first state-run school in the country to be part of the programme to launch a satellite.

The students of the Malleshwaram school will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, state's Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

"Usually, engineering college students are involved in such projects. Now, this is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO," Narayan, who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, said.

"The students of the school in Malleshwaram will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th independence day celebrations, which will be held next year," Narayan added.

According to Narayan, government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education.

On the vaccination drive that is underway for students in higher education institutions, the DCM, who hold higher education portfolios, said 65% of students in government and aided institutions have been vaccinated.

