‘First I lost my father…’: Gurugram man laid off by Amazon after five year stint

Omprakash Sharma, a senior development engineer with Amazon, had been working for the company for around five years when he became one of the many people affected by mass layoffs.
Tech companies across the world have seen tens of thousands being laid off in recent weeks. Leading the list is e-commerce giant Amazon that announced 18,000 job cuts earlier this month, representing approximately 1.2% of its overall million employees.
Among the impacted employees was Omprakash Sharma, a senior development engineer with Amazon. The Gurugram-based techie had been working for the company for around five years when he became one of the many people affected by the mass layoffs.
“Year 2022 has been the most challenging year of my life. First I lost my father, after he struggled for two to three months in ICU, due to which I was off from work for almost four months. Now on January 11, I am impacted by the recent layoffs done by Amazon," he shared on LinkedIn.
Sharma however appears to bear no ill will towards the company, writing that his five year stint was “the most wonderful time of my job life".
“I have enjoyed every bit of it working with some of the smartest folks in the industry, and learnt great lessons of corporate life. I got the opportunity to work on large scale, customer facing, complex and innovative design problems," he added.
He also urged those going through a similar ordeal to stay motivated and called on netizens to spread the word and help him in securing a new opportunity.
“We don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted," Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy wrote in a recent note about the job cuts. The changes are especially concentrated in its People, Experience, and Technology department.
The company has said that it was working to aid the affected individuals with packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.
