For the first time, Indian-American woman elected as president of Harvard Law Review
- Apsara Iyer said in The Crimson report that as Law Review president, she aims to 'include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication’s reputation for ‘high-quality” work’
A second-year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication’s 136-year history. Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×