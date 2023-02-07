A second-year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication’s 136-year history. Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications.

Apsara Iyer’s distinguished predecessors in the role include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama.

Priscila E. Coronado, Iyer’s predecessor, said the publication is “extremely lucky" to have Iyer at the helm.

“Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so," Coronado wrote. “From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy."

“I cannot wait to see what Volume 137 will achieve under her leadership," she added according to a report published in The Harvard Crimson.

“What’s been so meaningful to me is that the Law Review has been an amazing community of incredibly talented, passionate people," Iyer said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to be welcomed into this organization that’s filled with individuals who are so intelligent and so interested in different parts of the law," Iyer said in The Crimson report.

Iyer said that as Law Review president, she aims to include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication’s reputation for “high-quality" work.

“I think that right now I’m just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going," Iyer said.

