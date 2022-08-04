First in world, IndiGo's new facility to help passengers get off quickly from planes2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.
IndiGo on 4 August announced that it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane which will allow the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.
"The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process," the airline said in an statement.
Commemorating the 16th anniversary of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Whole-time Director told reporters at the Delhi airport that the three-point disembarkation will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to quicker turnaround of planes.
"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," he noted.
The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities namely Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.
Gradually, the airline will expand it to all the stations, Dutta added.
The disembarkation process will be implemented on IndiGo's A320 and A321 fleet, which currently has 181 Airbus A-320 and 65 Airbus A-321 aircraft in the fleet.
"At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies," he said.
" We have always looked at newer ways to enhance our customer experience and make flying, as well as our ground operations, efficient and hassle-free. Adding a third ramp for disembarkation is a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers," Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President - of IndiGo, said.
IndiGo is India's largest passenger airline with a market share of 56.9 per cent as of June 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, it grew from a carrier with one plane to a fleet of 279 aircraft today. It has a total destination count of 97 with 74 domestic destinations and 25 International.
Earlier, IndiGo also celebrated its 16th anniversary with sale offer is available on all domestic routes. The offer which opened today August 3 will close on 5 August with rates starting from ₹1,616. The offer is valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.
The company's revenue on Wednesday jumped more than fourfold in the June quarter from last year’s pandemic-induced low base, while losses narrowed. However, high fuel prices and a sliding rupee hit net profit, the company said on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies)
