First India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline to be inaugurated today2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday via video-conferencing. It has been built at an estimated cost of ₹377 crore, of which, ₹285 crore was incurred on laying the portion on the Bangladesh side.
