OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First Indian female president of Oxford students' union quits after racism row
Rashmi Samant
Rashmi Samant

First Indian female president of Oxford students' union quits after racism row

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 12:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Oxford Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) has condemned her actions
  • Samant has released an open letter of apology after the furore

Rashmi Samant, who created history by being elected the president of the Oxford University Student Union (SU), has stepped down after the emergence of her old social media posts that were declared "racist" and "insensitive".

The posts, some from 2017, included a photo of her visit to Malaysia with the caption “Ching Chang".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
IMMOKALEE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Medical workers handle rapid Covid-19 tests amongst the agricultural community on February 17, 2021 in Immokalee, Florida. Immokalee, which has a poverty rate of over 40 percent and whose population is made up primarily of agricultural workers, has joined with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and Partners in Health to test, educate and vaccinate the community during the Covid-19 outbreak. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Global Covid-19 infections drop to slowest pace since October

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
Netflix is bringing Eeb Allay Ooo this week, which premiered at the 2019 Pingyao International Film Festival. (Source: Twitter @YourMovieGenie)

Streaming services turn to festival favourites

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. India is the�second-worst�virus-hit country in the world, trailing only the U.S. with more than 10.9 million infections. Photographer. T. Narayan/Bloomberg

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Though Samant claimed the phrase translated from Mandarin to “eat the plants" and was a joke about her being unable to find any vegetarian food at the temple, Chinese students said the term was a reverse Google Translation not used by native Mandarin speakers.

One of her captions was a play of words about the holocaust with a photo at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial.

Issuing an apology about the same, Samant contended this was an attempt at punning on words that was hampered by the fact that she is a “non-native English student" and that she “wouldn’t even dare to be insensitive".

However, Jewish students have accused her of being “insensitive".

Samant was also accused of transphobia as she wrote “women, transwomen and men" in one of the posts, thus separating women from transwomen.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Oxford Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) has condemned her actions.

Samant has released an open letter of apology after the furore. "Regrettably, I alienated people within our wonderful student community to the extent that they deem me unfit to be the leader they rightfully deserve. I sincerely apologise to every student who has been hurt by my actions or words and seek a chance to gain your trust in me again," she wrote.

The Oxford University Chinese Society (OUCS) responded to Samant’s initial apology by saying: “Regrettably, we have not yet heard anything directly from Rashmi Samant. Her long-overdue public apology does not seem sincere to the OUCS. In her apology letter, Rashmi seems to be avoiding addressing her mistakes directly, and it does not show her taking responsibility for her insensitivity to race or ignorance towards the trans-community. We cannot see Rashmi as the SU president we ‘rightfully deserve’ or trust."

The Oxford Student Union Sabbatical Officers issued a statement to apologise for the “hurt and discomfort caused by the actions of the president-elect" and said: “Oxford SU has a no tolerance policy towards discrimination. Racism, transphobia, and anti-Semitism have no place in our organisation."

A by-election will now be held to choose a new student union president.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout